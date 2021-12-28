Kuala Lumpur, Penang carving niche globally

COVID-19, coupled with political developments in the country, have made many Malaysians, including a pragmatic optimist like me, dispirited over the last 21 months. When we just had the inclination that things may be getting better, the scenario has been further aggravated by uncertainties arising from the emergence of the Omicron variant, which is currently adversely affecting Britain and other parts of the world.

Prior to this, it was the Delta variant which was a cause for concern. Who knows what is the next variant and when all this is going to end?

Amid this backdrop, the Christmas spirit in many parts of the world may be subdued as a result of the advent of Omicron. Ironically, Advent to Christians is the period before Christmas. It is definitely not easy to be imbued with a sense of merriment when more often than not negative news steals the limelight.

Nevertheless, we must count our blessings in many ways for not being as badly affected by the onslaught of Covid-19 and its variants like many countries. In all fairness, we have done quite well in managing the pandemic though sceptics may vehemently disagree with me.

Many of these oscillations may be short or medium term but the manner in which they are highlighted and their unpredictability should not be taken as indicators for reasons not to cheer.

One such small reason for merriment as we bid farewell to 2021 is the news that our “Pearl of the Orient”, Penang, has been ranked the third best island in the world to retire. For many, it is nothing much to shout about but it is still good news against the backdrop of a dearth of heart-warming news these days. Penangites in particular can take pride that in a list published in International Living, Penang was the only island in Asia noted for its welcoming and accommodating people. Definitely a feather in the cap for Penangites and the state government.

Penang has been on the radar of expatriates for decades as it offers retirees affordable living, a variety of Asian fare, absence of language barrier as many are fluent in English and the proximity to countries in the region. The state was ranked first in Asia and top three globally, sharing the publicity with 14 other amazing islands on the list.

Penang is also mentioned for being well positioned within Southeast Asia and “home to varied architecture, a pulsating arts scene and the best street food in the world”. Earlier in April, Penang was mentioned by another travel publication, catering to senior travellers, as the third best island in the world and the first in Asia.

Prior to this, Yahoo news reported that Kuala Lumpur is the best city in the world to live in, rising from its eighth position in 2020. The survey was conducted by InterNation, the world’s largest global expatriate network, with over 4.3 million members.

Opinions from more than 12,000 people from 174 different nationalities living in 186 countries and territories were asked their views on critical issues. Included in their evaluations were on the quality of life, ease of settling in, personal finance and prevailing conditions working in the city. Some of the reasons cited in Kuala Lumpur’s favour included healthy environment for quality of life; absence of language barriers, easing settling in; and affordable healthcare.

Malaysia, like the rest of the world, has been confronted with recurrent challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic. Devastating consequences of the disease resulted in loss of employment, which consequently plunged many into poverty. It also impacted on the mental and psychological health of many people, sparked by social quarantine and financial apprehensions. Distress signals in the form of white flags were displayed in many parts of the country.

So, when any good news is reported, however negligible it may be, it is like a breath of fresh air and a much-needed tonic to boost our morale and uplift our spirits.

Any good news is a respite from the frequently negative reports in print, electronic and social media on the political landscape and some of the ills afflicting our country.

Benedict Lopez

Kuala Lumpur