Kudos to govt for easing burden on media

I WOULD like to commend the move by the government to allow media practitioners on official duty to pass through police road blocks setup throughout the duration of the total lockdown period by only producing their media cards and relevant letters.

Members of the media, who must and should be treated as frontliners, are also answering the call of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic. They play a vital role in keeping the public informed and are risking their lives in the name of delivering the news.

Timely and accurate reporting of the news is crucial during the pandemic. Hence, the move by the government is a step in the right direction.

I know that press conferences and events can be conducted virtually online, but there are instances where reporters, journalists and technical crew have no choice, but to be on site to not only gather, but report the news.

I too formerly belonged to the media fraternity and I understand, relate and empathise with their situation. I know the hardship and difficulty they are going through.

I kindly urge the public to show more appreciation to my brothers and sisters in the media. They are tirelessly giving their all in the name of delivering news.

These newsmen do not ask for much. Their action of reporting to duty is a noble deed in itself. Someone has to do it. So, please do not take them for granted.

My thoughts and sincere gratitude are also with all the other frontliners, who have sacrificed so much in the name of Malaysia.

I would like to remind the public that we can ease their burden by complying fully with the standard operating procedures.

Do your part for them. Do your part for Malaysia.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya