Kudos to our national heroes

WE stand in solidarity with the victims of the recent landslide tragedy in Taman Bukit Permai, Ampang.

While we offer our sympathies and condolences as a form of moral support to the victims, we should also keep them in our thoughts and prayers as they weather the tragedy. I believe this is the least we can do as a Malaysian Family.

I also commend the various agencies and their members involved in the search and rescue operations during the tragedy. News agencies carried extensive coverage showing personnel of the Civil Defence Force’s Special Disaster and Emergency Response Team, the Fire and Rescue Department and Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team working hand in hand to rescue victims.

One could see that they were committed to the task at hand and had only a single objective in mind, which was to rescue all. As such, we should not criticise them unnecessarily for things and events that may not be their fault.

These officers face dangers, hazards and risks every time they go out on operations. The Ampang tragedy is a fine example of how they risked their own lives and raced against time to rescue the victims.

We are fortunate to be able to rely on them in time of disasters. They too have families, who want them to come home safely. It is only right that we show them some form of appreciation. Even a humble gesture of saying thank you would go a long way to making their day.

I am not only carrying a flag just for the Civil Defence Force but for all uniformed personnel and frontliners, who have tirelessly given it their all in the name of King and country.

Yeap Ming Liong

Assoc Capt, Malaysian

Civil Defence Force