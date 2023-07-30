Kudos to PM for advancing Tamil language

ON July 22, Prime Minister (PM) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim inaugurated the 11th International Tamil Research Conference at Dewan Tunku Chancellor, Universiti Malaya.

His presence and speech proved to be the much-awaited and inspiring message for Tamil scholars, teachers and secondary school students in Malaysia.

The lack of Tamil classes in secondary schools has been an ongoing issue, typically requiring a minimum of 15 students to be viable.

However, the PM’s announcement emphasising that this restriction should not apply came as a surprise to many.

He advocated for the provision of equal opportunities and freedom for all students, even though Bahasa Malaysia is the official language and English being promoted for international communication.

He also noted that Chinese and Indian students must be granted the right to study their respective languages as stipulated in the Federal Constitution.

Additionally, the PM emphasised the importance of Malaysians being proficient in more than two languages, asserting that learning an additional language would enhance their competence in the new era.

Furthermore, he revealed a budget allocation of RM2 million for the Indian Studies Department at Universiti Malaya to support research efforts on the Tamil language and Indian culture.

The PM also lauded Thiruvalluvar, the esteemed scholar renowned for his composition of Thirukkural, a profound book encompassing 1,330 couplets on life’s wisdom.

He quoted a couplet from Thirukkural, exemplifying the idea of unity among Malaysians, emphasising that we are one nation with a common nationality.

K. Panneerselvam

Kuala Lumpur