Language is civilisation

SOMEONE has decided to drag vernacular schools through the hallways of the Palace of Justice in a determined effort to declare Malaysia’s vernacular schools as unconstitutional and hence illegal.

How much more dumber can we get these days!

Language is the root of civilisation. Learning and communicating in any chosen, preferred or one’s own culturally imbued language is an inherent right that no human can deny another of it.

Tamil and Chinese languages cannot be stymied using law and legal arguments.

To do so is tantamount to an affront to civilisation.

To argue that vernacular languages are divisive, anti-nationalist or an enemy to the national language only goes to show our shallow appreciation of languages.

God forbid if this one person gets to walk the case through the hallways of the Palace of Justice, it will make the country into the world’s laughing stock.

J. D. Lovrenciear