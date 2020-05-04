Law on social distancing proposed

THE government should consider a specific law to regulate and enforce social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Merely asking the public to maintain social distancing is pointless without a clear and comprehensive law.

Though the number of infections has dropped, we must not forget that the threat still exists. The government must take extraordinary steps to ensure public health and safety.

The proposed law can be in force until a vaccine or cure is found. Without a specific law, it would be difficult to ensure everybody in the country observes social distancing.

Though we already have several laws like the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and Penal Code (Act 574), it is still not enough to enforce social distancing.

A specific law on the matter would ensure everybody understands the social distancing order and follow it.

It would clearly specify the exact distance required to implement social distancing in workplaces, restaurants, petrol stations, banks, schools, universities, trains and buses.

The law can specify a clear and suitable punishment for those who don’t keep their distance.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow

Nilai