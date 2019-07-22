LET us be very blunt by saying that Pakatan Harapan was only able to win the last general election through the overwhelming support of the rakyat of all racial and religious backgrounds, who chose to abandon Barisan Nasional.

After 61 years of being under Barisan Nasional, we saw how the 1MDB scandal and economic mismanagement destroyed the nation ... We also saw how BN under the former prime minister destroyed the social harmony that we enjoyed as a nation, by allowing extremists to create a ruckus in the country, playing on religious and racial cards to divide the people.

The whole idea of divide and rule no longer works since Malaysians are now more enlightened and social media has opened our eyes to what some politicians have been doing all along to pit one political leader against another; one party against the other.

Therefore, with all solemnness here, we urge Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to stop all the political manoeuvring in attempts to outwit one another.

We want to remind all three that when we voted for Pakatan Harapan in GE14, it did not automatically make any one of you the prime minister. We gave the mandate to the MPs to support a new government in order to bring the nation to where it ought to be.

The agreement made before GE14 was for Mahathir to be the prime minister designate, as Anwar, who has been the focal point of the Reformasi movement these past 20 years, was still in prison. He has been designated as the next prime minister after Mahathir.

As health is of utmost importance to lead effectively, Tun cannot be expected to be the prime minister for too long ... It is also not up to him to decide who should replace him. As far as the rakyat is concerned, we would want a better candidate for the PM post than all three of them, given the choice ... Short of a better choice, one of them has to take the lead but only to lead the nation to greater heights. We do not care who the next prime minister will be, but we take offence with all the bickering which seems to be leading the coalition towards a premature end.

While we were hoping Barisan Nasional would organise itself with better leaders to take over the coalition, the old leaders are still helming the coalition. They have not changed their strategy; we see them still playing the same old gutter politics ... This is why we cannot afford to have Barisan Nasional (the way it is currently organised) taking over Putrajaya in GE15.

Left without a choice, we believe the rakyat wants Mahathir, Anwar, Azmin, and their supporters to stop all internal strife and start governing the nation again.

Letter signed by 38 citizens