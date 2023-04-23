Leading with the heart

LEADERSHIP is a life-changing position, not just for the leader but for the followers or people that one leads. Understanding the intensity, responsibility and impact is of utmost importance for any person taking up the position.

It is understandable that to err is human, nevertheless, if the position of leadership is assumed with entitlement without realising the responsibility that comes with it, this can have a dire impact on people’s lives and the leader himself. How many leaders reflect on this?

Leadership is not a seat-warming position assigned to an organisation for an individual’s goal; a leader must have the ability to transcend that. He must understand the past, present and direction for the future. Making sense of these three phases and making them applicable to those he leads takes skill and art. Hence, a leader needs to have a vision that binds all three phases while he charts a new path.

Sadly, many are positioned in the leadership role as mere glorified “super managers”. The role of nurturing, challenging, moulding and shaping the people they lead is diluted, and in some cases non-existent. These leaders are in constant survival mode to ensure that their position and security are armoured well by keeping unconventional ideas that challenge status quo practices, traditional and archaic systems, procedures, regulations and operations in the organisation at bay.

Accountability and integrity should be practised at all times and not only when a leader is observed. Leading is more than just speaking on stage and in public about the latest strategies and displaying academic zeal. It is about anchoring oneself in the challenges, struggles, hopes and strides of the people who grind the mill to improve the leader’s performance.

Social media gives an excellent opportunity for leaders to inspire, guide, coach and create visibility for the people they lead and showcase the work of the people backstage, who are as essential in ensuring the position of the leader remains.

Validation is an important task which a leader must give to deserving individuals, irrespective of their position, age or experience. It is not just about mentioning names and handing out certificates and gifts; it becomes effective when the leader can connect the dots and highlight how the person’s role, responsibility and action have contributed towards the organisation or team’s progress and achievement.

Appreciation events have become a trend to fit the corporate culture. In many instances, the leader may remember a face but not the person behind it and his stories.

As Malaysia Madani emphasises the humane concept, it will be beneficial and transformational for every leader to review and reflect on the impact of his leadership on the people and organisation.

A leader must be able to balance the heart and mind, as author and inspirational speaker Simon Sinek said: “The boss has the title, the leader has the people”.

