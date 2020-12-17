Leakages in any form must be minimised

INDEED, the passing of Budget 2021 is not representative of political invincibility (only half the battle won).

The more important issue is that this budget, funded by record sums of public money (taxes) and borrowings, are well spent on needs-based priorities.

It must also be subjected to full transparency and accountability. Leakages, by way of wastage and corrupt financial misdeeds, must be minimised if not eliminated.

This objective is critical given this RM322.5 billion budget, the largest in our nation’s history, sees record government spending that is needed to prop up and boost our dire Covid-19-impacted depressed economy.

All things being equal, the record financial boost increases the potential for large leakages by way of corruption.

Also unwise spending must be averted, which instead must strictly focus on needs-based priorities.

Watchdogs, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) ,the judiciary and Auditor-General charged with check and balance responsibilities in our democratic system, must also step up to help improve the integrity of our country’s public administration and help advance our nation’s well-being.

Hence, our public financial and legal and civil institutions need to be more proactive in their oversight or review roles.

Their “watchdog” roles help to drive down corruption and prevent or reduce financial leakage or waste.

This will help “flatten the curve on corruption” as the pandemic of corruption is just as serious a threat to our nation’s survival as the Covid-19 pandemic.

US president-elect Joe Biden’s view that “fighting corruption is not just good governance. It’s self-defense”. Its patriotism highlights that in Malaysia’s context corruption and financial wastage, with unnecessary projects or spending, are the enemies of sound development and good governance.

Steve Ngeow Sze Loong

Kajang