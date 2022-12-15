Learn about unity from man on the street

ON Dec 4, I participated in the Selangor Marathon with thousands of local participants as well as runners representing 30 countries.

Having taken part in many half marathons, I was, nevertheless, happy to see many of our runners, both young and old, and from different ethnicities and walks of life assembled in Sepang International Circuit for this auspicious marathon.

I saw a blend of races, religions and cultures coming together, showcasing a rich diversity, which amazed the foreigners. Runs such as the Selangor Marathon are perfect avenues for runners to have a great time together.

Having covered about 10km, I noticed a Malay man running alongside me, and he started a conversation.

He asked for my age and where I was from. He said he felt motivated seeing me participate at my advanced age.

Then came a young Chinese girl, who said: “I am inspired seeing a person your age running in this marathon.” I also spoke to others along the way, all determined like me to beat the time limit.

I felt a sense of kinship as we interacted, exchanged greetings and kind words with one another. There was no division, segregation, suspicion and reservation. Instead, we felt connected as we exchanged notes among ourselves.

In a previous marathon, I encountered three young Malay men who noticed me slowing down and may not qualify for a medal and finisher tee-shirt as a memento. They said: “Uncle, you run slowly with us. Do not give up. You can make it and beat the time limit.” Highly motivated by their encouragement, I pushed myself in the last four kilometres. Together, we beat the qualifying time.

It dawned on me then that when we meet like-minded people or common people who are making a living and doing what they love to do, there is a deep sense of oneness, respect and harmony between one another.

People we meet every day in the marketplace or in a marathon long for a peaceful and harmonious society. They appreciate and respect each other’s diversities, cultures and traditions unlike many politicians, who tend to create tension for political mileage.

Our politicians can learn from the common folks by not playing the racial or religious cards in our beloved country. Be responsible. Do not sow seeds of discord, conflict and hostility among the people.

Our rich, colorful diversity is our heritage.

Politicians should go down to the ground to know the heartbeat of the people, and observe how the common folks are striving to make a simple living in the midst of racial and religious strife created by them.

Dr Tan Eng Bee

Kajang