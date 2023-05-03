Learning a language a matter of choice

“THE limit of one’s language is the limit of one’s world.” – Ludwig Wittgenstein

I am impelled to respond to a news report on the abolishment of the Dual Language Programme.

The Teaching and Learning of Mathematics and Science in English policy was halted in 2009 in stages after much deliberation with various stakeholders because it failed to reach the desired outcomes. There was an entire generation of students who could not cope and was arguably lost when receiving instructions in English.

Along came the “Memartabatkan Bahasa Malaysia dan Memperkukuhkan penguasaan Bahasa Inggeris” (MBMMBI) to “uphold the Malay language and strengthen the command of English” among students. Upholding the Malay language means that it is indisputable that it serves as the nation’s national language as stipulated in Article 152 of the Constitution, and to strengthen the command of the English language means to improve students’ proficiency in the language.

The policy does not impose the mandatory use of English on the teaching of Mathematics and Science. Instead, it offers schools, teachers, students and parents choices of their preferred medium of instruction.

Three alternatives are given. Teaching and learning of Mathematics and Science in (i) Malay, Mandarin or Tamil, (ii) English, and (iii) Dual languages.

We must accept that it is a refined policy that is considered holistic as far as languages are concerned, which is beneficial for students and ultimately for the nation. This policy was further supported in the Malaysian Education Development Plan (2013-2025), which underlines strategies and initiatives to ensure the improvement in the quality of the national education system.

The language acquisition aspect is crucial in which changes to the education system were made to shape students to be more proficient and confident in using multiple languages, thus maximising their marketability and professional opportunities in the global market.

The main reason for this policy is to enable exploration of knowledge and improve competition at the national and international levels that use English as the main language. The availability of choice is important because people worldwide are currently moving towards multilingualism.

Other than English as a second language, students are encouraged to acquire third and fourth languages like French, German, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin, Arabic and others so that they will be able to unlock scientific knowledge and expertise, and adopt cutting edge technologies, which are not available locally. These imported skills and knowledge can potentially be localised to innovate and shape a better Malaysia. That is why scholarships are provided for excellent students to study in the UK, Germany, Korea, Japan, China and the like.

Science is developing at an alarmingly rate, and most of the researches are in non-Malay languages. Thus, proficiency in other languages, where various researches are conducted, is important for Malaysians to gain new knowledge and skills as glocal citizens.

In other words, if we want their knowledge, we must learn their language, rather than wait for them to be translated, for instance Artificial Intelligence.

We know that English serves as the lingua franca for education, trade and employment, and is essential for anyone wanting to succeed professionally or academically in the 21st century. It offers enormous opportunities, and the language policy has rightly focused on providing a choice in the medium of instruction for learning of Mathematics and Science.

The Dual Language Programme is open to all socioeconomic groups. This means youths have an avenue for learning more than one language. Acquisition of these languages for those who opt for them serves specific purposes too. Malaysians are internationally known to speak better English than their neighbours like Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and Vietnam. How did we get to this stage if not for the policy in place over the years? Thousands of students have gone through and are still going through the MBMMBI policy. Imagine abruptly pulling the plug on these policy, and putting students in a bind, particularly those who are doing well. Don’t they have a right to choose?

While some organisations are calling for the teaching and using of only the national language as a medium of instruction for Mathematics and Science, it must be noted that in this current age and time, learning two languages (Malay and English) is also becoming inadequate, what more insisting on monolingualism, which carries no weight.

We need to focus on properly managing our language policy to help ensure that Malay, English and other languages can be taught effectively and incorporated into society without having a negative effect on the first language, culture and local identity of learners.

As the saying goes: “Everything you are comes from your choices.” – Jeff Bezos

Assoc Prof Dr Adelina Asmawi, Universiti Malaya.

