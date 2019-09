“NATURE’S gift for all Penangites” (Local Counsel, Sept 24) refers. Again Dr Goh Ban Lee has hit the nail on the head: “It is better to leave nature alone as much as possible”. As climate change and seawater level rise drive the world close to disaster, the natural heart of Penang must be preserved for present and future generations. This would also be a contribution to save our world.

Prof Dr Hans-Dieter Evers

Institute of Malaysian and International Studies

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia