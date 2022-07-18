Lee Lam Thye right mayoral candidate

IT was a pleasant surprise to read Datuk Seri Azman Ujang’s “Off the Cuff” column on Friday, in which he suggested appointing Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix) as the next Datuk Bandar of Kuala Lumpur.

The writer has rightly given every thought to a more than well-deserving and a true Malaysian like Lee to hold this post.

I had been a keen observer and recipient of the relentless services in his constituency of Bukit Bintang.

He was a truly committed elected representative who served his constituents to the best. And he helped everyone irrespective of race. The Bukit Bintang constituency was his first home and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall his second.

Lee has been well versed with the functions of Kuala Lumpur City Hall. He was member of Parliament for Bukit Bintang for four terms, and though having left politics, his heart has always been with issues affecting the city council. He still brings the city’s problems to the attention of city hall from time to time.

Close to 50 years down the line as a social activist, Lee is still making his views known on issues closest to his heart. Many politicians and civil servants have come and gone, but Lee remains as strong and resolute with what is needed for Kuala Lumpur.

He was a member of the Advisory Board of Kuala Lumpur City Hall for 16 years, and that should speak well for him.

The recent biography released under the name Call Lee Lam Thye infers clearly that he is very much relevant today. He is one of the few who is held in the highest esteem by people of all strata of society – from royalty to the last man on the road.

That he is one of the few who has been involved in far too many important non-governmental organisations should add credence to his qualification to be the next mayor of Kuala Lumpur.

The right candidate is now available. It now rests on the powers that be to make the right decision.

A non-Malay is not qualified? That is the old and fossilised saying. If Lee, as a non-Muslim can be bestowed the Maulidur Rasul Award in 2019 on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday celebrations, then considering him for the mayor’s post should not be a cause for rethinking.

Lee has always been above race, class, colour or religion, serving the needs of all Malaysians.

The proposal by Azman makes sense. Let us see what the powers that be have to say.

Siva Subramaniam

Subang Jaya