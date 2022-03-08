Let’s address the root of all bias

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day this year comes with a heavy theme, “Break the Bias”. It is loaded with more questions than answers. Who are we targeting this message at? Where does bias start and how do we end or break it?

In this context, it becomes appropriate for us to investigate the root of all bias in our society and break it at the start instead of treating the symptoms, and we know this is no easy task.

In fact, in this day and age we should not tolerate any form of bias against people.

Whether we care to realise, bias against women particularly is all around us, from home to office, where we buy goods and services, public places, etc.

Biasness has become endemic in many parts of the world in that it has become part and parcel of day-to-day living and people not just tolerate but allow it to the extent it becomes almost normal.

To the point that it takes only someone who is “technically” savvy and mindful to pick up such “malpractices” in society and raise them as a call for action.

This brings us to the next question, does one need to be a well-defined and recognised feminist to be able to shout out loud when bias is overt or even otherwise?

Outspoken women have names reserved for them. Aggressive, wild, bossy, abrasive and a host of other negative personality criticisms are levelled at women who dare to question their place in society.

There are milder and nicer equivalents reserved for men who have such traits.

One of the biggest challenges women face is something called the “double bind” which is the confusing messages they get about how to behave in a work environment.

Women are told they need to be assertive, but not too much, otherwise they might be seen as bossy or difficult to work with.

However, if they are too accommodating, then they might get labelled as the nice girl.

Each of these polarities makes up two ends of the leadership tightrope and both sides of this spectrum have pitfalls and force women to choose between being respected against being liked, which ends up being a zero-sum game.

The book Leading Gracefully is a celebrated work of art that basically coaches women on how to grasp the nettle to be able to step up to the plate.

A woman’s guide to confident, authentic and effective leadership, you will discover what it takes to be a successful female leader in a world still very much dominated by men.

The question is, why are women being coached and trained for leadership roles separately from men?

Is it because there is a general conception that women are not meant for these roles or they have to be dealt with differently?

This is perhaps the biggest bias we are failing to acknowledge. Are such tailor-made trainings also made available to men exclusively?

Then there is the thing called unconscious bias against women at workplace.

Age discrimination is one of them and it is based on the belief that older employees are not as competent or capable of performing a job as younger employees.

This idea could be the result of a person’s belief that a person’s age is related to their work abilities, knowledge, or skill. The bias tends to favour younger employees.

While ageism affects everyone since everyone grows older by the day, there are certain groups that are affected more than others.

Women and minority groups are particularly affected as they already face multiple biases against them.

Affinity bias is based on the idea that people are naturally drawn to like other people who are like themselves. These similarities can be based on criteria such as age, race, gender, and more.

Affinity bias is most common during interviews. This unconscious bias can lead to a less diverse workplace if it has an influence on whether certain candidates are hired or not.

In support of this year’s theme, let’s make a concerted effort, men and women to #BreakTheBias.

