Let’s not make interfaith talk a mere rhetoric

INTERFAITH has been a term used copiously over the past week by all and sundry in the context of World Interfaith Harmony Week.

The term simply refers to the relationship and understanding between people of different religious beliefs or faith and traditions.

World Interfaith Harmony Week is observed from the first week of February and it was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2010, aimed at promoting peace, understanding and cooperation among people of different religions and belief systems.

Essentially, the concept is meant to encourage dialogue, reflection and action for peace in the world based on the principles of love for all.

Our prime minister made a head-start and a mime of him posing in the background of a perfectly sounding quote made its rounds quite generously but should it end there?

I felt that there had to be more far-reaching activities that would touch every stratum of our society so that we are not just talking about it but are living and emulating it in every sense of the word.

While observing World Interfaith Harmony Week can be done in several ways, including interfaith dialogues and meetings, the activities must reach the grassroots making them relevant and significant to individuals. In this context, relevance is the keyword.

Organising and participating in meetings, discussions and dialogues with people of different faiths to learn about each other’s beliefs and values is something that should be done in a very simplistic manner because when it gets too academic the average man on the street would feel excluded.

Community events that promote interfaith harmony and understanding, such as concerts, exhibitions, and festivals that celebrate cultural diversity, are excellent ways of promoting the interfaith agenda and in our country, we are never short of such occasions throughout the year to practise this.

In this context, the recent Chinese New Year Celebrations, Ponggal and Thaipusam saw pockets of the congregation around the country and for once it felt that we might be heading towards the “Good Old Times”.

In a small remote village in our country, people of other faiths were seen massing around the chariot during the Thaipusam event and it was a sight to behold.

Incidentally, also, I have found participating in volunteer work that serves the common good and brings people of different faiths together, such as community service projects and charitable initiatives, satisfies a number of noble objectives.

At an individual level, personal reflection, where one takes time to reflect on one’s own beliefs and values, and how they can contribute to a more harmonious world for all, will allow for greater success in events and activities and are conscious ways of living by the interfaith principles.

It is sad that there are several countries currently facing conflicts and tensions based on religious and ethnic differences in current times.

The Syrian Civil War has been ongoing since 2011 and is fuelled by a complex mix of religious and ethnic tensions, including those between the country’s majority Sunni Muslim population and the minority Alawite and Christian communities.

Myanmar is facing ongoing violence and tensions between the Buddhist majority and the Muslim minority, particularly the Rohingya population.

While in Iraq, the country has a long history of conflict between its Sunni and Shia Muslim communities and continues to experience violence and tensions based on religious and ethnic differences.

In Yemen too, the Civil War, which began in 2015, is characterised by tensions between the country’s Sunni and Shia communities, and the list goes go on.

Feudalism has existed for as long as humans have been around.

As Malaysians, let us make a difference by speaking out against hate speech and prejudices.

Whenever you encounter hate speech, prejudice, or discrimination, speak out against it and educate others on the importance of interfaith harmony.

Leading by example will go a long way and it can start with an abundant show of respect and kindness to others, regardless of their religion, culture or beliefs.

Your actions can inspire others and help create a more harmonious and inclusive community.

Above all, promoting interfaith harmony is a continuous effort that requires patience, understanding and a commitment to making the world a more peaceful and inclusive place for all.

I frequently ask myself if it is possible for humans to live peacefully as one race. The theoretical answer is yes, but it will take a concerted effort to overcome our society’s deeply ingrained biases, prejudices, and inequalities.

This includes addressing historical injustices and systemic discrimination, promoting equality and diversity, and encouraging education and dialogue to increase understanding and mutual respect.

Creating a world where everyone is treated equally regardless of their race will require changes at both an individual and a societal level.

It will require individuals to educate themselves about other cultures and perspectives and to challenge their own biases and prejudices.

It will also require society to address systemic inequalities and provide equal opportunities for all, as well as to promote policies and initiatives that foster integration and social cohesion.

Ultimately also, politicians who use race and religion as divisive weapons for their own gains must be strongly reprimanded without mercy.

“We need to help others understand that diverse religious and cultural traditions are not a threat to unity, but rather a richness beyond description that enriches us all.” – XIV Dalai Lama

