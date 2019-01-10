THE spate of comments on the king’s abdication is normal, even human to the rakyat jolted out of their normal daily life.

Not everyone can put their words correctly in such a situation as it is only a reaction.

The police should exercise discretion and let the matter pass instead of charging people and increasing anxiety.

I recall the Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) in a similar situation some time ago, asked the police to reconsider charging a young man whom they had deemed insulted him.

The TMJ went further and said he would meet the man, if I recall correctly.

I do hope the king too will prevail on the police to go easy on these “offenders” who reacted as rakyat would.

After all, the rakyat did not create the situation and should not be fully responsible for their strong reaction.

Maniam Sankar

Kuala Lumpur