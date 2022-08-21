Let us fly the Jalur Gemilang with pride

I WOULD like to urge Malaysians to fly the Jalur Gemilang, ahead of our 65th National Day at the end of the month. We are currently in transition to the endemic phase of Covid-19, and as we edge closer to normalcy, let us be reminded of our patriotic duty to our beloved country and one another.

We strived together as a nation when the Covid-19 pandemic struck and even during the recent floods. The difficult times brought out the best in Malaysians. Our sense of togetherness was clearly felt when we banded together to help in cash and in kind. The only currency that exchanged hands throughout those challenging times was love and care for each other.

Has this spirit tapered off? I would answer in a resounding yes. However, that should not be the way. The spirit of togetherness and unity is apparent and in line with this year’s national celebrations’ theme: “Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama”.

There is no need for a theme to remind us of our patriotism, care and love for each other. It is already in us. However, I do not deny that there are selfish individuals who seek to sway our belief and trust in unity. My answer is to look to the Jalur Gemilang, waving majestically on the backdrop of a clear blue sky.

Let us draw inspiration, hope and guidance from the symbol of our nationhood and sovereignty.

Let us do our part together. Fly the Jalur Gemilang with pride and honour.

In the same breath, I also call on all to not make light of our flag. There have been cases of the Jalur Gemilang being flown upside down. This must never happen.

Respect and honour the Jalur Gemilang and let its glory serve as a source of strength and hope for all Malaysians.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya