Let us work together to end poverty

I READ with sadness that two children died after eating from a trash can in Langkawi, (theSun, Feb 16, “When kids go hungry”).

Having been involved in voluntary welfare work for over 20 years, I have come to realise that we need to change how we deal with poverty and welfare issues in the country. We need to think out of the box to deal with the changing times.

It is imperative for all parties – private and government – to work collectively to ensure aid and upliftment are channelled where they are needed, and with optimum effectiveness.

I categorise those who need help into two categories: The poor and marginal poor. The poor are those who have no income and live day to day hoping to find food as and when it comes. They may include those who are sick or who have children who are sick. They are often homeless and sleep on the streets.

The marginal poor are those who have an income but cannot make ends meet. They try to meet their expenses but are perpetually short after paying for rent, transport and other essential expenses. They sometimes have just one meal a day, sugared water or black tea and bread. They borrow money to make ends meet and are left with a vicious circle of debt.

They rely on the Welfare Department for aid, which comes in the form of money deposited into their bank accounts. From my limited knowledge, the range of aid is around RM200 to RM500. This is hardly enough to pay for anything. They may also receive aid from non-governmental organisations (NGO). There are many NGO today doing wonderful work to help people in the above categories, which reaches thousands of families. They are well organised and have many volunteers.

In bigger towns, there are several soup kitchens that provide meals daily. They also provide cash aid or alternatively dry rations to enable families to make their own meals. The smaller NGO, like mine, reach out to smaller groups of families and individuals. They often operate under the radar and are not well known.

NGO work independently, provide aid to families and individuals after doing some form of background check on potential recipients. There are both big and small organisations doing this noble work. They all depend on funding from the public.

The bigger organisations, with a larger base of volunteers, are able to raise funds more easily and are more visible to the public. The smaller ones often find it a bit more difficult to raise funds but still endeavour to provide aid to the needy.

The Covid-19 situation has made matters tedious for NGO and the public as raising funds has become more difficult. But now more people are in need of help. The public, although generous, are also cautious whom they give donations to due to the increasing number of scams recently.

Another problem NGO face is deciding who deserves aid and who do not. There are beneficiaries who get aid from more than one organisation, which can cause an overlap. And there are some who abuse the kindness provided to them. Hence, it is vital NGO maximise their funds for the maximum number of people.

In my opinion, NGO should get together, cooperate and work side by side. A common database of clients (recipients of aid) will prevent abuse and overlapping of aid provided. And if my organisation is unable to help a particular recipient, depending on the nature of aid required, there should be a channel or mechanism to forward the request for help to another NGO.

While there may be some informal channels now to request for assistance, it is not sufficient. Common systems of approving aid should be adopted, so aid can be dispensed quickly.

How will the mechanism of cooperation work?

NGO must first be willing to discuss and see how and what level of cooperation can be worked out, possibly at the state level. This idea can be considered by the Welfare Council of each state. Leaders of the community can hopefully take up this challenge. A centralised state level database of all aid recipients is something for NGO to also consider. This will rule out abuse and overlapping of aid provided.

As for resources, there is a wealth of talent available in the community, people who are willing to offer their services. We just need to approach them and harness their energy as volunteers.

The public also needs to be aware of what NGO are doing and their contribution to the community. Here, the media can play an important role in highlighting the work of NGO. Social media can also do likewise and lend an air of credibility to NGO, to help raise funds.

Bigger NGO can inspire smaller ones to step up to the challenge of helping the society. Many individuals and families today are suffering, especially with prices of food items skyrocketing.

Finally, NGO will have to evolve from “giving a fish, to teaching how to fish”. This is a huge task and will require a lot of resources. Families from the B40 group will need help for their children who are also struggling at school. Education will provide these families with a way out of the poverty trap. Young children will need to master Bahasa Malaysia and English as a first step to doing well in school.

Places of worship can be centres of excellence and bring about change. I was taught that “Service of the poor is worship of God”. Perhaps this can be the new spiritual ideal.

My views may sound idealistic to some, and many may say it is not realistic. But it is certainly food for thought. Perhaps, it may inspire other idealistic individuals to come up with new ideas and provide leadership for NGO and other similar minded individuals.

Let this tragedy never happen again. Let us work together to help eradicate poverty in our lovely country.

Datuk Pishu Murli Hassaram

Chairman of Persatuan Pengajian Sadhu Vaswani