Let wisdom prevail in Parliament

I REFER to news on the probability of a motion of no confidence against the prime minister being tabled during the forthcoming sitting of Parliament on May 18.

While such a move may be legal and logical, it need not necessarily be wise under the circumstances that Malaysia (and the whole world) is experiencing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It does not mean that the coalition that “loses” will simply hand over the reins of governance of the nation to the group that initiated it.

Indeed, most probably, Parliament may need to be dissolved and a snap election held.

In terms of the essence of democracy – all well and good, but, I repeat, with the threat of Covid-19 hanging over our heads, the economy on a steep downward spiral, Malaysians adjusting uncomfortably to the “new norm” and a large number unsure of when their next meal will be coming from, my query is: Is the time appropriate for such action?

Cannot we all wait for a time when things simmer down and we are in calmer waters, when the future is a wee bit clearer, to do so?

If it is claimed that the governing coalition is “arbitrarily abusing” its powers making it necessary for such a motion to be tabled, may I remind all as to who it was that voluntarily resigned and triggered the conundrum?

Capt Abdul Aziz Abdullah

Shah Alam