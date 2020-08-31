Let’s achieve economic freedom

WHILST Independence Day on Aug 31 was again marked with pride across our land, it is pertinent to look at the issue of economic merdeka or freedom. Economic freedom, or rather the lack of it, sees the average middle-class Malaysian having to deal with pressures of increasing cost of living, shrinking ringgit and weak economy; more so with the long drawn out coronavirus pandemic.

These pressures are multiplied for our even more economically disadvantaged or marginalised B40 or Bottom 40% group.

Not surprisingly, the economy is the most talked about topic among Malaysians. Stakeholders, including our government and the wider community, have to address the reality that it is not equitable nor reasonable that a sizable number in our society struggle to get by with limited access to basic needs of food, shelter, education and healthcare.

Relief economic assistance measures, including 1Malaysia People’s Aid or BR1M that targets the B40, are welcomed. However, the popularity of these cash-based assistance programmes has somewhat diverted or delayed serious examination of how to properly address the underlying structural issues of poverty.

Good governance principles combined with strong political will help to develop appropriate needs-based economic strategies. The public economic agenda must focus on proactive and effective strategies that help to reduce the income and wealth gap in our nation. Achieving economic merdeka or freedom is about striving to ensure we do not leave any group behind.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang