Let’s be prudent in our spending

THE new administration has performed well in managing the pandemic as well as taking care of the people’s wellbeing. However, it shouldn’t go overboard in pampering the people to the extent of encouraging them to become imprudent.

Even though banks have decided not to compound interest on hire-purchase financing during the six-month moratorium, the finance minister has urged banks to waive accrued interest instead.

Many families whom I know own a spare car for weekend use and yet they are recipients of government financial aid. Would the waiver of accrued interest help this group of people lead a frugal life or encourage them to become spendthrift?

As at June 2019, Malaysia’s household debt had reached 82.2% of gross domestic product. This is a worrying ratio and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

When one decides to commit to a hire-purchase loan, he or she should have given enough thought before going ahead with the commitment. Yes, Covid-19 may impact one’s financial wellbeing but it wouldn’t last that long. Therefore, by providing a six-month moratorium, the banks have done their part in helping borrowers cope with this unexpected pandemic.

If at all there is a need to waive accrued interest, it should only be given to those deserving individuals who rely on their vehicles to earn a living such as small lorry and taxi owners.

These individuals have to apply for the waiver. Those who borrow to buy expensive cars should be excluded.

I hope this pandemic will guide us to the right path in leading a healthy and frugal life.

I am sure many of us haven’t forgotten the nightmares caused by the 1997 financial crisis. A large number of well-to-do individuals had lost most or all their hard-earned wealth in the meltdown, thus wreaking havoc on their lives.

Patrick Teh

Ipoh