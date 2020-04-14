Let’s be safe during Ramadan

WITH Ramadan fast approaching, the movement control order (MCO) presents several difficulties and obstacles for Malaysians. The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted a number of observances, which includes but are not limited to Friday prayers. Countries have taken extreme measures from closing mosques to cancelling umrah.

The MCO has been in place since March 18, and while Covid-19 continues to spread, it is likely that these restrictions will remain in place for longer to contain the disease. With the fasting month beginning next week, there are a few areas of concern that ought to be addressed. The main concerns are over bazaar, and the evening prayers. To maintain a harmonious coordination and cooperation among all sectors, the Ministry of Health is working closely with Jakim and other religious community leaders to provide clear guidelines.

Vibrant and bustling, Ramadan markets are a yearly treat for many and are seen as an opportunity for more business. In the lead-up to Hari Raya Aidilfitri, more businesses, usually comprising independent bakers and housewives, would appear to sell raya biscuits. While the health and safety of the public is paramount during the crisis, there are still a number of ways to offset the loss of business and disappointment if the MCO remains in place.

While Ramadan markets will be closed in line with the MCO, online bazaars are still possible, and if the situation improves, then perhaps weekly evening markets (as opposed to farmers’ markets) would possibly be allowed. Nonetheless, controls must be strictly regulated and enforced by law. These would include, but are not limited to (i) cordoning off the markets with separate areas for entry and exit; (ii) crowd control to limit the number of people per square feet, allowed at any one time; (iii) monitoring of vendors’ and customers’ symptoms (temperature check) at entry and exit points; (iv) records of vendors and visitors if the need for contact tracing arises; (v) possible use of disinfectant devices at entry and exit points; (vi) food vendors compliance towards Malaysia’s Food Hygiene Regulations (FHR) 2009; and (vii) traffic officers to redirect traffic to avoid congestion.

Every stall and worker needs to be well protected. Each stall should have approved alcohol-based hand rubs or hand washing facilities. For social distancing, not only should tapes be placed on the ground to designate appropriate areas, but enforcement officers should be present to ensure compliance. While contactless payments are still in its infancy, this must be strongly encouraged. However, if it is not feasible, then payments could be done at a central booth.

While the MCO may be lifted, there should not be any haste to attend any congregation, this includes the evening prayers. The re-introduction of prayers at any centre must be done with caution.

First, prayers can be encouraged to be done at home. It is common practice anyway, and will be especially beneficial for the elderly and the immuno-compromised.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have banned congregational prayers, and may extend this to the tarawih prayers. Looking to these countries for additional guidance may help and encourage devotees to pray at home. Engaging with community leaders and Jakim and getting them to also encourage this will give added weight.

Second, mosques may have to impose a maximum congregation number to avoid overcrowding. The first weeks of Ramadan are the busiest so smaller mosques may have to take the overflow.

Third, is to possibly introduce staggered sessions, and to keep each session to a minimum. Between the congregations, the prayer hall needs to be sanitised and disinfected.

Rowena Abdul Razak

Nazihah Noor

Dr Lee Yew Fong

(Rowena is a DPhil candidate at the University of Oxford, Nazihah is a research associate at Khazanah Research Institute and Lee is a PhD candidate, Global Health.)