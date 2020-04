WHAT would be the proper form of greeting among Malaysians once the movement control order (MCO) is lifted? What is the government’s proposal in terms of how Malaysians should conduct themselves when meeting friends, colleagues and other Malaysians? With physical touching out of the question (such as shaking hands), what are the options or alternatives available?

In short what is the “new normal” recommended by the government when it comes to “soft” skills like greeting other Malaysians?

Mindful of the need for social or physical distancing, may I suggest we instil a new form of greeting – a unique Malaysian rendition – by placing our right hand on our heart (the region of the chest where our heart is) while nodding our head at the same time and saying “Salam, selamat pagi/petang or a simple hello”.

A smile will go a long way to strengthen the association and for new acquaintances it signifies a nice beginning. Of course we should always be mindful of the one-metre rule between individuals.

This idea is not new. Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye had urged Malaysians to practise the “Salam Malaysia” greeting instead of shaking hands in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

In 1999, the then culture, arts and tourism minister Datuk Abdul Kadir Sheikh Fadzir suggested using “Salam Malaysia” as a form of national greeting in welcoming tourists.

So let’s carry on from where we left.

In the United States, citizens are asked to put their right hand over their heart during the pledge of allegiance as a sign of respect. Besides symbolising dignity and honour, it also affirms sincerity.

If the government is agreeable to this new form of greeting, we can even start trying this gesture right now and not wait until MCO is finally over. So when we next meet our friends or colleagues at takeaway restaurants, markets or grocery stores, let’s “salam” each other the new Malaysian way.

When we have a Zoom session or hold video conferencing, it is suggested that all participants place their right hand on their chest, nod and smile when they initially join the session or all could do it simultaneously.

Post-MCO, we can sustain this practice by conducting ourselves the following ways:

» Each time our national anthem, Negara Ku, is played, we give it the due respect in our own new unique Malaysian salam way;

» When schools reopen, pupils can greet their teachers in this way;

» When more workplaces are open, office colleagues will do the same (since they have not met for a long time);

» Speakers and participants at conferences, seminars and at all business and social functions are encouraged to follow this guideline; and

» Airline cabin crew greeting boarding passengers in this manner – the list goes on.

For a start, I would suggest the prime minister and his Cabinet ministers display this greeting at official functions and when they meet the rakyat.

As for all Malaysians, let’s start to learn to salam each other in this way when we next come face-to-face with each other.

The best part is that this new form of greeting if implemented nationwide will not involve any financial outlay.

On the other hand we will have plenty to gain in terms of enhanced goodwill and friendliness among Malaysians.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur