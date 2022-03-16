THERE are “bad hair days” and then again, there are “good hair days”. Life is not all doom and gloom. I, personally have encountered a number of “good hair days” but one is deeply etched in my mind.

I have been a Tottenham Hotspur Football Club fan since the mid-1960s, that is during the era of the greats like Jimmy Greaves, Martin Chivers and Pat Jennings.

It has always been my childhood dream to watch a football match at White Hart Lane, the home of Tottenham Hotspur. I took heed of the visionary speeches by the great orator Martin Luther King, a leader of the American civil rights movement, which always began with “I have a dream ...”. But, due to financial and circumstantial constraints, it seemed a distant dream.

However, that dream turned into reality in 2019. My wife, son and I decided to make a trip to Athens, before heading for London, so I could watch my team play.

On Sept 14, 2019, I saw Tottenham Hotspur play Crystal Palace in their new state-of-the-art stadium opener. It was a sellout crowd. Thankfully, my son had bought my ticket well in advance. It was a 3pm game in London. The weather was bright and sunny when I entered the stadium, two hours in advance. I had all the time in the world to bask in the atmosphere and cherish the majestic view of the stadium.

I guess the game in itself was tailor-made for me, as Spurs played perfect free-flowing football and went on to win by four goals to nil - and all goals were scored at the end where I was seated.

It was truly a perfect day for me, well worth waiting for over 50 years. A day etched in my memory for the rest of my life. I gather, waiting and patience are the mother of all virtues.

In a life full of ups and downs, through tenacity, perseverance, patience and hope, one can fulfil one’s aspirations in time. It can be sooner for some and later for others.

From another perspective, if you keep doing good deeds in life, good fortune will come your way when you least expect it.

Thiagan Mathiaparanam

Klang