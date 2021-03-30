LIKE so many others, me and my brother were badly hit when the Covid-19 pandemic reached our shores last year. We had just opened up a bubble tea shop in Port Dickson when the movement control order (MCO) was declared.

Like so many other businesses, we thought the MCO was temporary, and in no time we would be back in operations. But as days turned into week and weeks turned into months, we saw no light at the end of the tunnel.

As a new business, we did not have the financial reserves to carry us through the slump, unlike more established outlets.

While the moratorium on bank loans had provided a breather, it was not a long-term solution.

Meanwhile, our overheads like rental and salaries kept piling up, although to be fair, we were already paying less than normal due to

the MCO.

On top of the financial burden the pandemic had imposed on the company, there was also the psychological impact on me and my brother.

To start the business, we practically used up every sen of our savings. We were both excited to get the business off the ground, as we cherished the idea of being our own bosses, having been a salaried staff for the longest time.

Never did it cross our minds that our maiden business venture would come crashing down, barely after taking off, due to the pandemic.

For weeks and months, we lived on the edge, sometimes surviving on generosity of relatives and friends, who extended a helping hand where possible.

One day, my cousin asked if we had heard of Geran Khas Prihatin (GKP). She told us that it was a cash aid the government had allocated for businesses like ours that had suffered from the slowdown, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

I thought we had nothing to lose by applying for the grant. The application was simple as everything was done online. Applicants were only asked important information.

Not long after, we found out that our application had been approved. The amount may not have been a lot but it certainly helped to keep our business afloat slightly longer.

More than a form of financial aid, GKP had been a morale booster. For us, the aid came at the right time as we had an outstanding loan to settle and we could finally get the burden off our chests.

Now, with the Covid-19 National Immunisation Plan on track, we can see a light at the end of the tunnel. Business has started to pick up, although it is still a long way from the pre-pandemic era.

Once the interstate travel ban is lifted, we expect “normalcy” to slowly return as Port Dickson thrives on tourism.

In hindsight, the pandemic has taught me and my brother that no matter how dire the situation, we just need to keep the faith. And if we look hard enough, there is bound to be some help, like how we stumbled upon the GKP aid.

With the worst now behind us, my brother and I can now look forward to running our shop the way we had always envisioned.

Wong SP

Port Dickson

Negri Sembilan