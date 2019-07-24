Live festivals add to visitors’ experience

PRIME Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement during the Q & A session at the VM2020 launch in response to a reporter’s question about protests against live concerts and events is accurate and timely.

He believes that only a minority group of people are against the staging of such concerts and that it does not reflect or represent the views of the majority of Malaysians. He reiterated that Arts, Cultural Events, Concerts and Festivals can play a major role in offering unique and memorable experiences for the 30 million targeted tourist arrivals in 2020 for Visit Malaysia Year.

Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia that have high rates of tourist arrivals have long embraced the experience economy which contributes significantly to their country’s GDP.

A great example would be the Singapore Formula 1 Night Race that has for years used live concerts, arts and culture events to enhance the race experience for fans from all over the world.

In response to Mahathir’s call for the majority of fans and arts and culture, concerts and festivals community in Malaysia to make a stand and let their voices to be heard, ALIFE an association that represents the live events industry will be setting up multiple social media platforms to gather over 1,000,000 followers to prove that Malaysians do want their voices heard and their rights to experience any such live events should not be denied by a minority group of protesters.

Stay tuned to our Facebook, ALIFEMY for details. Tag a friend who loves live events be it arts and culture, concerts or festivals and help us keep Malaysia alive

Para Rajagopal

Chairman

Arts, Live Festivals and Events Association