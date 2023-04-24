Living a healthy retirement

WE are constantly encouraged by active retiree friends to join them in their morning workouts, whether in traditional martial arts exercises or brisk walking to stay healthy.

Whether we like it or not, physical activities are a cornerstone of healthy living. Scientific evidence suggests that people who exercise regularly not only live longer but also live a better life with fewer aches and pains.

A study of adults, aged 40 and above, found that brisk walking of around 8,000 steps or more per day can help longevity.

As retirees, we can increase the number of steps based on our stamina and pace by either taking part in light sporting activities to keep the body moving or indulging in gardening etc.

I regularly walk to maintain my health. Retirees who are obese have an increased risk of diseases.

However, being too thin or underweight can weaken our immune system, increase the risk of bone fracture and in some cases cause illnesses.

As people age, muscle functions can decline. Older adults may not have the energy to carry out normal activities and can lose their independence.

However, regular exercises can help their coordination, flexibility, concentration and focus.

Other factors that retirees need to pay attention to are eating a healthy diet such as fresh fruits, vegetables, cereals and whole grains and sleeping at least eight hours.

Practising a habit of reading, writing and playing card games can improve memory and the ability to manage stress, anxiety and depression. Such activities can stimulate the brain and contribute significantly to better health and longevity.

Embracing a healthy lifestyle can lower the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Staying physically, mentally and socially active after retirement depends on the individual but we must make an effort and take the initiative to live healthily.

C. Sathasivam Sitheravellu

Seremban