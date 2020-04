MANY businesses have suffered under the movement control order (MCO). Nonetheless, local logistics companies have been exempted from restrictions under the MCO to allow essential goods to reach consumers in a timely manner.

Persatuan Usahawan Logistics Semenanjung Malaysia, also known as PULSE, is an association for logistics and transport-related companies in Peninsular Malaysia.

It was established in 2017 and has a membership of more than 100 logistics companies.

As the president of PULSE, I would like to convey our gratitude, on behalf of its council and all its members to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Ministry of Transport, police and the army for allowing logistics companies to continue operating its trucks to deliver essential goods.

PULSE would also like to convey its sincere appreciation to all the truck drivers in Malaysia who have become part of the unsung frontliners delivering goods to customers.

With the exemption given to logistics companies, many may have assumed that the logistics industry is enjoying a “business advantage” compared to other less fortunate sectors.

This is, however, far from the truth. Many parties may have overlooked how logistics companies may have been impacted during the MCO period.

While the logistics companies may seem to have benefited from the MCO in terms of less congestion on the roads, and low fuel prices, we face tough challenges caused by hidden costs.

The cost of operating trucks has significantly increased during this MCO period due to a number of factors.

These include trucks returning empty from outstation trips, increase in maintenance costs due to limited auto parts, labour hours charges, support systems during accidents, long waiting hours for loading and unloading from warehouse due to shortage of manpower.

Additionally, we have to ensure sufficient supply of personal protective equipment for our frontliners such as face masks and gloves, as well as provision of sanitisers.

We also have to sanitise our trucks more frequently to meet higher standards of hygiene.

Many logistics companies end up using less than 10% of their trucks due to restrictions on delivery of non-essential goods during the MCO.

The council and members of PULSE appeal to all Malaysians to understand the problems faced by logistics companies.

Stay safe and stay at home.

Apparao Ramachandran

President

Persatuan Usahawan Logistics Semenanjung Malaysia