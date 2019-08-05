Long wait for registrar’s response

SINCE my letter “To register or not to register temples?” appeared in The Sun on July 18, temple committees (and other religious organisations) have been hoping to see some response from the Registrar of Societies (ROS) to the question of whether or not they could withdraw their registration under the Societies Act and instead follow the route of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church.

The route and the view taken by the church was that it was unnecessary to register under ROS so long as the church was already registered under the Trustees Incorporation Act.

The church had registered three trustees under The Trustees Incorporation Act, solely for the purpose of holding its landed properties in trust for the head of the church based in Kerala, India. The view – that registration under the Trustees Incorporation Act was sufficient in lieu of registration under the Societies Act, 1966 – was also the view endorsed recently by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

(Incidentally, this AGC’s view contradicts the views expressed some 15 years ago – by the government, in Parliament; by the then ROS director-general, in writing; as well as by the then AGC, also in writing.)

As the church is not registered with ROS, it is free to solicit, collect and disburse funds without oversight or accountability, either to the authorities or to its members, and is not bound to adhere to its own constitution on any provision including the election of office bearers, holding of general body meetings, and opening of bank accounts. In other words, the ROS will have no jurisdiction over its affairs and have no role to play in case of any violation of its constitution.

If, therefore, such was the case, some temple officials hold the view that it would serve the temples better to opt out of registration with ROS and just incorporate three trustees to manage their landed properties. They would then be free from oversight and not be accountable to anybody including their members and followers.

The question now is this: Will the ROS come forth with a clarification, explanation or elucidation before hitherto-registered religious organisations withdraw their registrations?

Steve Roads

Kuala Lumpur