Look out for each other

THE recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases is troubling.

The authorities need to come down hard on those who flout Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP), regardless of who they are. Haul them to court.

Our border controls need to be tightened for our own security.

We are all in this together.

So let’s be responsible for our own well-being and that of the people around us.

Dont overlook basic hygiene.

Please follow the SOP – keep clean and always wear masks when in public places.

Don’t play play with Covid-19!

Bulbir Singh

Seremban