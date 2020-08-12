Looking after mental health

WITH the continuing easing of the movement control order (MCO), it is natural to think about what “normal” life would be like. Mental health experts advise it is normal to feel stressed or anxious about restrictions easing, like you did when Covid-19 restrictions started.

Perhaps it may help to look at the Australian Psychological Society’s tips to deal with the post-MCO period as restrictions start to ease

Firstly, try and ease back into things and take time to reflect.

Secondly, maintain the positive habits you started at home during the MCO. At the onset of the pandemic, many of us were advised to focus on our mental health and well-being at home. For example, prioritising self-care by maintaining healthy habits as a key strategy to support yourself. This includes sticking with any hobbies or interests you got into during restrictions. Continue with striving to eat healthy food and exercise post-MCO.

Thirdly, use proven strategies to manage feelings of stress or anxiety post-MCO, including interacting with others which can help us get out of our head and boost our mood, and focusing on the present moment by practising mindfulness which involves slow breathing and muscle relaxation.

Lastly, please seek professional help when you need to.

And always try to maintain a positive outlook and remember the wise advice that the “only thing we have to fear is fear itself”.

Steve Ngeow

Kajang