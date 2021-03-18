Looking beyond race for progressive growth

DR JENIRI Amir’s earnest plea (“Ideology over race” in theSun dated March 11) that our politicians urgently need to look beyond race and the people should no longer put up with those who continue with the racial agenda, cannot be over-emphasised in our multiracial nation.

His lament that even after 60 years as an independent nation, Malaysia has failed to move away from race-based politics resonates with most reasonable-thinking Malaysians.

The simple equation is that if we want to move forward as a nation, we have to do it as one people. We cannot afford to tolerate divisive politicians who constantly use race for their own narrow political advantage.

“Inclusiveness” must not be just lip service. Our political leaders, the community and religious leaders must walk the talk about creating a common Malaysian identity, where our people’s diversity and strengths are seen as a plus and be emphasised more than their differences.

Our education system must be reset to focus on inclusiveness. For fair, sustainable and inclusive economic and social growth calls for a progressive society.

To foster unity and harmony requires the resetting and implementation of policies that focus on meritocracy and needs-based strategies.

These strategies will improve our sense of national unity and cohesion – the key to enhancing our national economic and social developments.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang