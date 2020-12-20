Looking with hope to a brighter 2021

AS 2020’s final chapter unfolds, we could easily be drawn to look at the negatives that have challenged us, perhaps to the point of breaking.

True the debilitating pandemic has ravaged lives, our economy has taken a beating, and the way we live, work, learn and simply interact with each other has changed, possibly forever.

But rather than sinking in self-pity and harping on how bad everything around us may be, let’s focus on a brighter future in 2021.

Undoubtedly, the many who are still afflicted by Covid-19 need healing.

Those who have lost loved ones need comfort and those whose livelihoods were snatched away need assistance to recover.

We, as a caring people, born out of the best in our multi-cultural, multi-religious society, have the capacity and the will to support each other and help turn things around.

Let’s find ways to work together, both at the public level and within our families and communities, to keep moving forward towards a better tomorrow.

Let’s be hopeful that we can and will positively change for the better, because we’re all one people, wanting the best for us, our fellow Malaysians and our nation.

With God’s help, trust in each other and the determination to succeed, let’s truly believe the best is yet to be.

Rueben Dudley

Petaling Jaya