Low-cost housing scam victims in a bind

NEWS reports about dozens of Johorians mostly from the lower-income groups having been duped in a fraud that targets those who are eager to benefit from the state’s affordable housing scheme deserves closer examination.

Rightfully, the state government is shocked that so many have been tricked into paying money that was meant to ensure the purchase of Johor Affordable Homes.

Some 70 victims lost RM13,000 each instead of securing houses in Bandar Dato Onn in Tebrau and Horizon Hills in Iskandar Puteri.

Shockingly it is billed as the biggest scam so far, as stated by the Johor Housing and Rural Development Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad.

According to the housing secretariat, those applying for affordable homes in the state should do so online. The advice given is that they should make it compulsory for the applicants to do it (apply online) themselves or to apply at the SUK Perumahan offices because middlemen were charging fees and put in applications for others.

But what the authorities and staff members may fail to recognise is that the B40 category applicants may largely be not computer savvy.

This whole business of trying to go online may seem to portray the image that state bodies are getting smarter, more efficient and keeping in line with the race to board the developed nation status flight.

But how many of our hardcore poor and even the bottom half of the lower middle class know how to ride this technology wave of things like online applications?

The lack of understanding of the ground realities creates a vacuum for middlemen and scammers to exploit the ignorance of the poor.

And the consequence is the people blame the government for loss of their hard earned money.

It’s time to review this quest to tap into IT at all cost whereas the truth is, our people are not ready.

As such it would have been wiser of the local authorities and state bodies to review their mission goals and strategies in providing well-intended services for the poor.

Making police reports and the ensuing investigations after being cheated can be very tiring for simple people and the authorities. It can also be costly.

And who is going to return the losses suffered by the people by the way?

J. D. Lovrenciear

Petaling Jaya