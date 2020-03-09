MACC chief must be able to act without fear or favour

CONGRATULATIONS Datuk Seri Azam Baki for being appointed the 14th Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner.

MACC has been operating as an independent entity since July 1, 2018 and reports directly to Parliament. MACC, previous known as the Anti-Corruption Agency, was established in 2009, modelled after Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) to combat, curb and curtail corruption more effectively.

One of the most important and unique features of the MACC is its five independent committees that monitor the MACC to ensure its integrity and to protect citizens’ rights. The committees are Anti-Corruption Advisory Board, Special Committee on Corruption, Complaints Committee, Operations Review Panel, and Corruption Consultation and Prevention Panel.

Even Hong Kong’s ICAC does not have these five committees. However, sad to say that these committees have not been operational for a while.

MACC can offer an effective institutional approach to eradicating and fighting corruption, but only if it is provided with the means to carry out its mission.

Many anti-corruption agencies have been thwarted by political interference or hampered by puny budgets. Our government must ensure that not only is MACC capable, functionally independent and well-resourced in line with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) Article 6 – Preventive Anti-corruption Bodies and Article 36 – Specialized Authorities, but also the Jakarta Statement on Principles for Anti-Corruption Agencies.

This Jakarta Statement provides more credible guidance and parameters for a strong anti-corruption agency for States and merits endorsement by the UNCAC Conference of States Parties. Among them, is to have clear mandates to tackle corruption through prevention, education, raising awareness, investigation and prosecution and the anti-corruption agency head shall be appointed through a process that ensures his or her apolitical stance, impartiality, neutrality, integrity and competence.

Malaysia signed the UNCAC on Dec 9, 2003 and subsequently ratified it on Sept 24, 2008. The Convention entered into force on Oct 4, 2008 for Malaysia.

The public sentiment about corruption has improved as seen in Malaysia’s performance in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index 2019 where Malaysia scored 53/100 points and was positioned at 51/180.

Only one year into our National Anti-Corruption Plan, Malaysia has jumped 10 spots to 51st place out of 180 countries from the previous year’s 61st place with a score of 47/100.

MACC requires more autonomy and independence from the executive for it to eradicate corruption effectively. It must be given full independence as a constitutional body.

The appointment of the new chief commissioner must be independent and not influenced by anyone. The new chief must have security of tenure and be able to act without fear or favour.

Dr KM Loi

Subang Jaya