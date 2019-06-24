Maintain unity for nation’s sake

SOME politicians and analysts have cast doubt whether Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will pass the premiership to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim saying Mahathir is not obliged to honour the pact agreed among Pakatan Harapan coalition partners and that he favours another minister.

Despite assurances from Mahathir that he would honour his promise and pass the baton to Anwar, there are questions whether that possibility will be a reality.

I have no doubt Mahathir will honour his promise. To go against his word will cause serious political damage to Pakatan Harapan, stir mistrust and suspicion and anger coalition partners. This will not benefit anyone and might cause the demise of PH.

Tun says the coalition is fragile and that time is needed to fortify and strengthen the foundation. Any infighting and mistrust among the coalition partners especially when his ministers are learning the art of governing, can jeopardise the nation’s well-being and cast doubt on whether the coalition can be trusted to do the job of managing the nation well.

Rocking the boat is unwise and PH may suffer the same fate as Barisan Nasional come GE15. Its partners should strive to work hard and put the interest of the nation above all other considerations and distractions, be focused and resilient at all times.

Tun is not a novice in the highly charged Malaysian political scene. He has cleverly steered the nation, handles the royalty with care and respect. Tun is managing the economy to realise its full potential, doing his best to keep national debt to a manageable level and does the nation proud in the international arena.

I have no doubt Tun will honour his promise.

Without doubt, the political scene is messy and a slight opening in the “political sandbags” can allow an enemy bullet to go through with accuracy causing untold damage to one’s reputation and leaving political aspirations in disarray.

We can only hope the PH government will rise to the occasion, strive to work cohesively and minimise infighting.

Its coalition parties need to be open to one another and maintain unity at all times to avoid mistrust and suspicion that can lead to disintegration and the likely demise of the coalition.

In short, maintain unity for the nation’s sake.

Dr Tan Eng Bee

Kajang