Maintenance of road markings crucial for safety

TIME and again, I have highlighted the importance of road safety because it has a significant impact on both individuals and communities, especially in the Klang Valley.

There are two crucial aspects concerning road safety that are worth repeating. Firstly, the impact of extreme weather conditions on our road system, and secondly, the issue of road sign visibility.

Extreme weather conditions can have a direct and adverse effect on our roads. Prolonged heavy rainfall can result in hazardous road conditions, including cracks, potholes and surface deformations, posing risks to moving traffic.

These effects have generally been recognised and the public has been prompt in reporting such dangers to the authorities responsible for road maintenance.

But one hazard has, hitherto, not received sufficient attention, and that is the disappearance of road markings and demarcation lines.

Of late, road markings on several roads in the Klang Valley have been washed away, with many not being redrawn.

Clear demarcation lines can contribute significantly to reducing accidents and managing traffic flow. Therefore, it is important to redraw these lines as soon as they fade or disappear altogether.

Road markings are essential as they can serve as crucial guides for drivers, helping them maintain proper lane positioning, thus reducing the chances of collisions.

When the lanes are clearly visible, drivers are more inclined to stay within their designated paths, discouraging unnecessary lane changes or weaving in and out of traffic.

These lines are vital in organising multiple lanes and controlling the speed and direction of vehicles, especially in busy areas, such as Jalan Damansara.

However, in some other locations, the no-parking lines have faded, leading to obstructions caused by vehicles parked in unauthorised areas.

Furthermore, there is the matter of visibility, especially at night. The reflective properties of these markings can significantly help drivers stay on the correct path and ensure their safety.

During construction and maintenance work, clear demarcation lines help guide drivers to navigate through work zones safely and efficiently.

It is important to note that accidents resulting from faded demarcation lines can potentially lead to legal issues and litigation.

The authorities should also explore new technologies that can help ensure road markings are reflective and comply with road safety requirements.

Another pressing concern that requires urgent attention is the obstruction of signboards by overgrown trees and branches, especially those along the routes leading to housing estates.

This problem primarily stems from inadequate maintenance as the branches are left unpruned, causing them to block off more than half of the signage.

Of course, we have proactive navigation applications, such as Waze or Google Maps, but not everyone is familiar with them.

There is no purpose in having road signs if they are not easily detectable or readable from a reasonable distance.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Kuala Lumpur