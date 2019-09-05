Major’s death demands answers

“SOLDIER killed in demo accident” (Front page, Sept 5) refers. There has been talk to establish a board of investigation by the Armed Forces.

What goes on in an army base camp that someone can be shot with a live gun in a demonstration? Are there no standard operating procedures? Will there not be a proper investigation into the events leading up to the incident? Are we just going to have to accept the incident as a chance encounter?

This deeply affecting incident of an army Major’s death does not sit well with me, perhaps because my own father was a Malaysian Air Force veteran, who served his 21 years and passed away shortly after. As citizens of Malaysia, we should all be affected by this case (and I do believe we are) but it should not be normalised, as seems to be the case.

It is a gross injustice for an army Major to be deprived of his legacy, for his family to be deprived of his legacy, for Malaysians to be deprived of his contributions – and for this reason I await a clarion call from our minister of defence for this case in the coming days.

Parveen Kaur Harnam

Kuala Lumpur