Make election manifestos legally binding

VOTERS need to be cautious about promises made in an election manifesto because it has no legal value. If a candidate, or political party they represent, wins an election and is later unable or refuses to fulfil the promises made in the manifesto during the campaign, there is nothing much voters can do.

They cannot take legal action to force the candidate, or political party they represent, to fulfil the promises made because the manifesto has no legal force.

In 2013, the Court of Appeal held that an election manifesto is not legally enforceable. This was based on a case brought by a group of 2,020 single mothers, led by Murtini Kasman Saman, on Nov 22, 2011, demanding that RM10.9 million in allowances promised to them in the 2008 election manifesto be duly paid.

What is an election manifesto? It is a published declaration of intentions, motives, or views of the issuer – be it an individual, group, political party or government. An election manifesto is normally made during an election period, and it is used to persuade voters to give their votes to the contesting candidate.

Voters will normally vote for the candidate or political party with the best manifesto. Most of the promises made include matters pertaining to improving people’s livelihood like reducing the cost of living, providing more job opportunities, improving public transport, providing more social welfare, offering free access to the internet, education, among others. These tempting promises or pledges are meant to win the voters’ hearts and mind.

However, it is sad to note that in reality, no matter how promising, the election manifesto is not legally enforceable. In this situation, voters often become victims to unfulfilled promises, and the makers of such pledges are free from any commitments.

As such, voters need to be aware, and not fall for such promises made during an election campaign. Although currently we do not have a legal position to force election candidates or political parties to fulfil promises made in election manifestos, they have a moral obligation to the people to make good such promises.

As the Malay saying goes “Manusia dipegang kepada janjinya” (“A person is held to the promises he or she makes”). Thus, to be honourable and respected, any promise made should be fulfilled without excuses or delay. It is upsetting to see that these pledges are disregarded or put on hold indefinitely after a candidate has won.

It is high time we reconsider the legal status of election manifestos in order to protect the rights and interests of voters in the country. A new set of rules is needed if we want our nation to progress and become a good example of a democratic country. The courts need to have new interpretations over the legal status of election manifestos by making them legally enforceable.

The Election Commission can consider setting up a special committee to analyse this issue further. Proposed amendments can be made to the Election Offences Act 1954 (Act 5) or any relevant existing statutes relating to the election process in order to make manifestos binding on the maker.

Politicians should also value the promises and pledges made during elections, and fulfil them without giving any excuses and without further delay. With election manifestos having legal force, politicians and political parties will be more serious when making these pledges. They will be practical and realistic when preparing the manifestos, by taking into account facts rather than “fantasies”. This will help safeguard the rights and interests of voters.

Succinctly, not only will voters benefit from the promises and pledges made during elections, but politicians and political parties will also gain voters’ respect, trust and confidence – a win-win situation indeed.

Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow, Associate Professor, Faculty of Syariah & Law, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia.

