Make MRT lifeline for ageing

AS Malaysia confronts the challenges of an ageing society and the growing concerns of climate change, the Mass Rapid Transit system (MRT) will be a crucial catalyst in driving a significant transformation.

With the impending demographic shift that will see a significant increase in Malaysia’s senior citizen population by 2040, the MRT can play a pivotal role in promoting active ageing, fostering community engagement and addressing climate-related issues.

Projections suggest that by 2040, around 15% of the population will consist of senior citizens, marking a demographic shift that will bring with it opportunities as well as challenges.

The Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, a government initiative announced in 2018, recognised the importance of addressing the needs and rights of the elderly.

Although details were merely a grand plan, it would have been effective if it had included firm commitments to legislate Acts that protect their welfare (Senior Citizens Act) – mirroring efforts in neighbouring countries, such as Singapore.

The city-state, although younger than Malaysia as a nation, has been facing a demographic challenge since 2019, with nearly 15% of its residents aged 65 or older.

With projections for 2030 indicating that one in four Singaporeans will be in this age group, Singapore has implemented a multifaceted approach. This process, with early and strategic governance, has been combined with community-based policies designed to ensure the financial well-being of their senior citizens.

As for Malaysia, apart from future policies, there exists an untapped potential within the MRT system, which has been successfully adopted in South Korea.

One key aspect of addressing the challenges posed by an ageing population is keeping senior citizens active and engaged.

Promoting an active lifestyle among older individuals is crucial for their physical and mental health. This is where the MRT can play a pivotal role.

Consider a programme that motivates senior citizens to engage in a daily “10,000 steps” challenge. Allocate a dedicated time slot for senior citizens to use the MRT between 10.30am and 4pm each day.

Alternatively, allow them to enjoy leisurely rides on trains without a specific destination for free, similar to the long-standing practice in South Korea, where fares for individuals aged 65 and older are waived.

During this designated time, set aside separate cabins or specific areas exclusively for their use to ensure their comfort and safety.

This programme has numerous advantages. Firstly, it can serve as a platform for senior citizens to remain active and fulfil their daily exercise objectives.

Navigating MRT stations, using stairs and walking within the trains will contribute to achieving the recommended 10,000 daily steps, thereby promoting better physical health.

Secondly, it will foster the development of a sense of community and the creation of new friendships.

As senior citizens embark on their MRT journeys, they can engage in conversations, share experiences and offer companionship to each other. This will not only address social isolation but also strengthen the sense of camaraderie among the elderly.

Moreover, this will promote a healthy and sustainable community by encouraging the use of public transport. This approach aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) three, 10, 11 and 17, which emphasise health and well-being, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities and partnerships for sustainable develop-ment.

Travelling via MRT can also reduce carbon emissions, thus contributing to the fight against climate change.

As senior citizens embark on their daily MRT journeys, they can be encouraged to set personal goals, track their progress and share their achievements with the similarly aged community.

In conclusion, our MRT system has the potential to be a transformative force in addressing the challenges of an ageing society and climate change.

Implementing a programme that encourages senior citizens to stay active will ensure the well-being of Malaysia’s elderly population and as valued members of society.

This is not only aligned with the SDG goal but will also contribute to the broader agenda of sustainable development and a brighter future for all Malaysians.

The writer is an assistant professor at the Faculty of Creative Industries at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman at Sungai Long Campus. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com