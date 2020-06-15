Making Malaysia great again

HOT on the heels of Prihatin, the prime minister has unveiled the short-term economic recovery plan (Penjana) worth RM35 billion recently. Under Penjana, a bulk of the allocation is crafted towards job security and creation by providing retention and recruitment incentives, enhancing gig economy, reskilling and upskilling of employees.

Penjana is expected to have the effect of jumpstarting the country’s economy post Covid-19, to empower the people, propel businesses and stimulate the economy. Ultimately, would Penjana prevent an unemployment crisis in Malaysia?

Enhanced Wage Subsidy Programme (EWSP)

To promote employee retention and reduce layoffs by employers, the previous WSP introduced under Prihatin will be extended for another three months, with a subsidy of RM600 per employee for all eligible employers.

The conditions for WSP have been loosened and appear favourable to the employers. EWSP is enhanced to allow employers receiving the subsidy to also implement a reduced work week (with corresponding pay-cut) and reduced pay (with the maximum allowable reduced pay of 30%).

For the tourism sector and businesses, which are prohibited from operating during conditional movement control order, employers are eligible to apply for the EWSP even if the employers have mandated employees to take unpaid leave, on the condition that employees are receiving the subsidy directly.

Financial incentives to encourage hiring of the unemployed

The government has also introduced recruitment incentives to combat the high unemployment rate. The government will provide an incentive of RM600 per month for up to six months for businesses which provide apprenticeships for school leavers and graduates.

An incentive of RM800 and RM1,000 per month for up to six months will be given to businesses that employ unemployed workers of below 40 years old and 40 years old and above respectively.

A training allowance of RM4,000 per individual will also be extended to those retrenched, but are not contributors under the Employment Insurance System.

Improved reskilling and upskilling programmes

Employees must be equipped with skills critical to remain resilient and relevant in the post-pandemic era. The government is dedicated to enhancing employability and competitiveness of unemployed workers and youths (particularly school leavers and fresh graduates) through its initiatives under Penjana.

To enhance employability of youth, the government will provide a 1-to-1 matching fund of RM250 million to co-fund place-and-train in addition to other upskilling programmes with the Human Resources Development Fund.

The government will also initiate public-private collaboration on upskilling in different sectors for unemployed workers.

Support for gig economy

The government will facilitate policies to support growth of the gig economy and welfare of gig economy workers. Among others, a matching grant of up to RM50 million will be provided for gig economy platforms which contribute for their gig workers towards Perkeso’s employment injury scheme of up to RM162 and EPF’s i-Saraan contribution of up to RM250 yearly. The government will also provide Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation with RM25 million for the Global Online Workforce programme, which will train Malaysians to earn income from serving international clients while working online from home.

Flexible Work Arrangement (FWA) incentives

Under Penjana, the government encourages the new normal of working from home by providing support to both employers and employees. Employers who implement FWA or undertake enhancement of their existing FWAs will be given further tax deductions. It is vital for businesses to ensure that employees have sufficient access to technologies to properly embrace the new normal of working remotely.

Presently, any gift of a notebook, mobile phone or tablet by employers to employees is treated as perquisites to the employees and is taxable in the hands of the employees. Under Penjana, tax exemption up to RM5,000 is given to individuals who receive a notebook, mobile phone or tablet from their employers under FWA.

The government will also provide special individual income tax relief of up to RM2,500 to employees on the purchase of a notebook, mobile phone or tablet. Clarity is required from the authorities on whether this special individual income tax relief will be given on top of the current lifestyle relief (a tax relief of up to RM2,500).

To ease the transition to the new normal of working from home, the government will also support working parents through the subsidy of child care expenses. There will also be incentives to encourage child care centres to comply with the new normal and to incentivise certification of early education practitioners.

Penjana solving unemployment

The Department of Statistics forecasted Malaysia’s unemployment rate to reach 5.5% in 2020. Some analysts had even projected that unemployment rate may hit above 10%, which would have grave social-economic repercussions. Thankfully these forecasts were made before Penjana was announced and the jury is still out on whether it would “Make Malaysia Great Again”.

Leonar Yeoh is a partner and Pua Ju Wen a legal associate with the law firm, Tay and Partners