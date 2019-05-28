Malaysia at a crossroads

IT is indeed heartening that among 126 countries in the most recent Rule of Law Index, a survey by World Justice Project (WJP), Malaysia rose five notches, from 56th position in the 2017-2018 edition to 51st rank in 2019.

Eight factors are taken into consideration in the evaluation of the countries’ rankings, namely constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice.

As a nation, we now stand at a crossroads.

Malaysia has been teetering on the brink with people’s disgruntlement in the face of inequalities, increasingly untenable cost-of-living and unbecoming conduct by those in high places.

Reforms pledged by Pakatan Harapan to the rakyat must be fulfilled in their entirety. Sure, that takes time, efficiency, concerted effort and, above all, honest dedication and commitment.

But, time is of the essence. And, unless our reforms are anchored on building an informed, educated and skilled society with meritocracy as its cornerstone; curbing all manifestations of corruption and abuse of power; and, ensuring integrity, justice, accountability and security prevail, we stand to lose the democratic gains we have made and our social and economic success as a people and nation will be in jeopardy.

Rueben Dudley

Petaling Jaya