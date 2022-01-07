Malaysians band together in tough times

AS we make a new start, perhaps it is wise to reflect on the year that was. I am sure we all faced difficulties in our respective ways. The Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on almost everyone. We were faced with lockdowns which impacted lives and livelihoods.

We are still recovering from the economic wounds left behind by the pandemic, which is nowhere near over, and to rub salt in the wound, we are faced with the devastation left by the recent floods, with some states bracing for more rainfall.

However, what was clear to me is that through it all, our faith in unity was never shaken, nor did we falter in anyway. The only positives that came out of the Covid-19 pandemic was that it brought us closer as Malaysians. The Malaysian Family concept has always been clear and present in our blood.

We helped each other during those difficult times. This was evident with the food pantries which mushroomed during the lockdowns, and was amplified during the recent floods which hit the Klang Valley and several states.

We can always look to each other for assurance that we will always stand united as fellow Malaysians, and this was clearly displayed in Taman Sri Muda, Selangor – one of the worst hit by the floods.

Malaysians banded together from coordinating logistics to cooking meals for the stranded victims. They did this out of kindness, sincerity and above all, unity as Malaysians.

What was particularly moving is the camaraderie and brotherhood displayed. Everyone had a common objective, which was to help each other weather the devastation left behind by the floods.

We need to be careful how we tread this year and remember that we are not out of danger yet with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic.

We all have a civic duty to help the authorities and frontliners to bring down the number of positive cases.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya