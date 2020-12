MALAYSIA is most susceptible to internet scams among other Asian countries according to a report by Telenor Group. The notorious Macau Scam first appeared three years ago and continues to prevail over the trust of Malaysians.

The Macau syndicate “specialised” in impersonating official authorities such as police officers and bank officials, claiming the victims were being investigated for criminal activities and at risk for litigation. The victims were then advised to transfer huge amounts of money into unknown bank accounts.

It has been estimated that 40% of the victims are elderly and pensioners. This is partly due to their cognitive impairment, mental fragility and need for a quick financial remedy.

While these explanations are plausible, how can we justify the remaining 60% of victims among the younger generation?

These cases have been widely reported all over media platforms, yet Malaysians continue to fall prey to scams. Ultimately, this calls for a new perspective. The past few months have emphasised the deception that too many suffer has nothing to do with the shortcomings of the public “being caught off guard” but the trust towards official authority.

A journal article entitled “The Role of Familiarity, Trust and Awareness Towards Online Fraud”, interprets how scam victims would come to believe that their perpetrators are credible since they are familiar with the role of the Malaysian police officers fighting against crime. Understandably, if we trust somebody, we would not second guess their orders.

In reference to Hofstede’s Power Distance Index, Malaysia scored 104. This indicates a high-power distance, which explains why we are referred to as law-abiding citizens. Not to say that we abide by all the rules and regulations, but we are fairly compliant to our leaders.

In these perilous times, fellow Malaysians need to think before we speak. When people identify themselves as police officers, we still do not know them personally or their intentions, which makes them a stranger. If there is no trust, then there is no scam. It is as simple as that.

We would always teach our young ones about “stranger danger”. Maybe it is time that we practice our preach. Seriously Malaysians, don’t talk to strangers.

Adlin Mohamed

Kuala Lumpur