Malls push for PPV project to resume

WE were absolutely delighted and fully supported the minister’s call of “Let’s Do This Together” to accelerate the vaccination drive for the people.

We wish to reiterate that in April, we mooted the concept of shopping malls hosting as vaccination centres for the retail industry. We subsequently had preliminary discussions with the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force on May 6, and with the minister on May 21, which led to the precise and spot-on decision to implement the Public-Private Venture (PPV) for our industry with the vaccination centre programme under the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Spontaneously after this, more than 60 malls offered to host as vaccination centres, and also agreed to subsidise the operations. As of end June, many malls had made plans and several venues had been inspected by the ministry, with plans to implement the same by July.

However, we were extremely disappointed when the project was suddenly postponed to August. We do not comprehend this inexplicable postponement as more than 100,000 staff have enthusiastically signed up with the ministry, while employers have consented to foot the bill for their employees’ vaccination.

Our shopping mall staff are also frontliners who have to interact with continuous and different shoppers, and should be considered a priority group for vaccination as soon as possible.

Apart from providing the venues, our malls have also generously agreed to charge a meagre RM25 per dose (or RM50 per course of two doses), which is by far the lowest and most subsidised rate compared to other private-public arrangements.

Yet, instead of speedily encouraging such a generous and noble offer, we appear to have been side-lined, and the programme postponed to August.

We do acknowledge that the vaccines will be provided free by the government and of the RM50 charged, RM30 (60%) is payable to Protect Health Corporation for the service of doctors and medical personnel. Assuming the malls carry out vaccination for the 100,000 employees who are registered, this would save the government a portion of their expenses totalling RM6 million.

With the estimated 500,000 employees currently engaged as shopping frontliners, this would save the government RM30 million, which can be wisely spent to purchase more vaccines. This would translate to a win-win solution for both the public and private sectors the programme would, with malls and retailer operators contributing positively towards the speed and volume of vaccinations that is urgently needed today.

With the recent announcement that five states will be moving to phase two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), now would be the most appropriate time to get all frontliners vaccinated.

We foresee more states moving into phase two of the NRP soon as the vaccination programme is accelerated. With about 12 million doses arriving this month, and in line with the minister’s call to “Let’s Do This Together”, we believe malls hosting as vaccination centres can be rolled out immediately, even before July 15, with five centres already inspected as the pilot project in the Klang Valley.

We earnestly appeal and look forward for a positive response from the minister. We are ready and waiting. Lives and livelihoods matter.

This is a joint urgent appeal by the following associations:

Malaysia Shopping Malls Association

Malaysia Retailers Association

Malaysia Retail Chain Association

Bumiputra Retailers Organisation

Malaysia REIT Managers Association

Malaysian Association of Theme Park and Family Attractions