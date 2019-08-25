THOSE of us who work on the ground with large segments of the population are aware that one in three Malaysians is struggling financially and 5-10% are in serious financial need.

There is a crisis of malnutrition among orang asli children, with many going hungry.

The Unicef report on stunting in the inner city outlines the poverty among the urban poor.

The rural communities in Sabah and Sarawak have hardly any change in their living standards for three to four decades.

Poverty is especially devastating to children as they are the most vulnerable to its effects. Many children die due to chronic malnutrition, directly or indirectly. Irreversible long term health and education inequalities are the consequence of poverty; perpetuating the cycle of poverty in the next generation.

That our minister of economic affairs can say that the poverty line income (PLI) of RM980 a month for families (RM1,180 in Sabah and RM1,020 in Sarawak) is “calculated based on the basic requirement for household to live healthily and actively ...” is offensive. If this figure of RM980 enables Malaysian households to “live healthily and actively” I would recommend that we reduce the salary of all our ministers and elected representatives to RM1,000 as it is adequate for them and their families to live “healthily and actively”. It is important that we do not rub salt into the wounds of our poor by our callous comments.

A comparison of poverty levels between Malaysia (poverty rate of 0.4%) and countries that are more developed in the region will show us how ridiculous we look. Poverty rate in Japan is 16% (percentage whose income falls below half the median household income OECD 2018), Australia 13.2% (percentage living below poverty line of 50% of median income, Australian Council of Social Service 2018), and Singapore absolute poverty rate 11.8% and relative poverty rate 26.7% (NUS Social Service Research Centre for 2017 data).

So obviously our problem is acknowledging that the poverty line income we have set for our people is grossly inadequate. That an international organisation has to come here to tell us the reality that every Malaysian knows is embarrassing. Even more, for the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty to point out that there are people in dire straits.

It is time to make a significant change in our poverty level. We cannot continue with the horrible, obscene rate that has been maintained for many years. It is time to use the median household income as a meaningful poverty line or at least RM3,000 as the monthly income for a family of five. Without a revision of the poverty line income government agencies are not empowered to support these groups.

We do not need a third car or flying car or mega projects that benefit rich businessmen with little impact to the common man. We need to get down to the work of supporting the bottom 30-40% of our people who need help today.

The poverty of our people is our national shame.

Datuk Dr Amar-Singh HSS

Senior Consultant Paediatrician