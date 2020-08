I READ that Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein apologised in Parliament for vaping when a sitting was in session.

It is good of him to do so.

He has accepted his folly.

He will not do it again, he says.

I think he has learned a lesson from this mistake. This is a mark of a good gentleman and an MP.

This incident is not as bad as when some MPs used unparliamentary words.

Let us close the case and let this episode be an example to others.

Let us move on.

Bulbir Singh

Seremban