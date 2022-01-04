Memories that spark joy

“HEY! I remember this ...”

The rush of adrenaline when that riveting concert began.

The flutter of your heartbeat on that first date.

The joy of graduation day after working so very, very hard.

These are memories you do not want to forget.

Memories you want cherished from time to time.

Memories you do not want to take for granted.

But we do.

When life starts to pick up pace ...

We cannot remember how we felt and why we were so happy ...

Why do we only remember these beautiful memories at surface level?

According to psychologist Deborah Smith, author of Grow Your Own Happiness, “The more you can bring yourself back to the moment – into the experiential mode – the better. Try to be aware of your environment, really seeing, hearing and feeling it, so that all your senses are awake and alive. Being mindful is like turning up the volume of an experience and helps embed it in your memory.”

Use your phone to capture less, and experience more. Do not be the guy who goes to a concert and is more concerned about how a livestream to his friends look instead of enjoying every bit of the concert and soaking in every ounce of the experience.

Enjoy the concert. When you remember the day, you want to remember the stage. You do not want to be the guy who spends half his time looking at a tiny screen on his phone or camera.

You do not need an amazing photo. If you take in all the experience – the atmosphere, the emotions – all you need is a simple photo and it will take you back to that very day.

So what can we do right now? Here is an example of what I do:

--> Look at my photos from the last few days. I take pictures of occasions we want to remember. It is still fresh in my memory.

--> Pick one picture. Use it as my phone lockscreen. That is it.

Based on the latest annual internet trends researched by Kliener Perkins Caufield and Byers, and presented by Mary Meeker, we check our phones a hundred and fifty times every single day.

Every time you look at your phone, you trigger a flood of endorphins because you remember something awesome, and you will probably smile.

Imagine doing that a hundred and fifty times a day. Over time though, this becomes an inevitable blind spot. So, I change it. Every week, I look at my most recent happy memories, then cherish the one I am most grateful for by using it as my lock-screen. By changing my lock-screen wallpaper every week, it never gets old.

Several months ago, I was doing a bit of contributing editing on Wikipedia. It was to add image captions. The idea here was to give readers more context and background to the pictures in the write-up.

While I was doing it, it dawned upon me that I should be doing the same for my own photos. After all, my parents used to take the trouble to create scrapbooks with old photos. Reading their captions helped take me back in time, to that very moment.

We can easily do the same. Adding backstory and context to your photos only takes a few steps by clicking the info button on Google photos.

I write about the day. How I felt. The moments before and after the shot. The other people involved. So many things to remember.

When Google photos show me pictures from years ago now, I can read the short descriptions and it all clicks. The richer I make the picture, the better, because I do relive the moment in my head and it really makes me happy, and if you try it, I hope it makes you happy too.

As famous author Marie Kondo always advises, put away everything else, “Keep only the things which spark joy”.

That amazing concert.

Our child’s first steps.

My birthday party last weekend.

Why I remember it like it was just yesterday.

James Yeang