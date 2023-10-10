Mental health new silent pandemic

IN a time when worldwide emergencies appear to be commonplace rather than rare occurrences, there is a silent pandemic that has been gradually advancing, frequently eclipsed by more conspicuous dangers.

This pandemic pertains to the concerning increase in mental health disorders, impacting people from various age groups, backgrounds and lifestyles.

As we contend with the persistent difficulties of our contemporary world, it is crucial to acknowledge the importance of mental health and confront it with the necessary immediacy.

Impact on individuals

Mental health conditions have the potential to impact individuals of any age, gender or socioeconomic background.

From the youngest to the oldest, no one is exempt from their reach. Anxiety disorders, depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia are just a few illustrations of conditions that can disrupt life trajectories and obstruct aspirations. These ailments not only inflict immense suffering but also yield widespread consequences.

People grappling with mental health disorders frequently encounter difficulties in maintaining stable relationships, sustaining employment and pursuing personal objectives.

The internal struggle they grapple with can result in self-imposed isolation, reliance on substances, and, in severe instances, contemplation of or actions towards self-harm.

The toll of untreated mental illness, involving emotional anguish and economic burdens, is substantial.

Societal toll

The pervasive prevalence of mental health disorders inflicts a substantial toll on society at large, impacting various facets of daily life. This is evident in several key areas.

In the workplace, the repercussions are notable. Mental health-related absenteeism and reduced productivity cost businesses billions of dollars annually. These issues not only dent the bottom line for companies but also impede overall economic growth and stability.

The realm of education is another sector profoundly affected by this pandemic. Students grappling with mental health challenges may encounter difficulties in maintaining focus, attending classes regularly or achieving academic success. This can impede their prospects and contribute to a cycle of disadvantage.

Social stigma

The stigma surrounding mental health remains a formidable barrier to progress. Society has come a long way in reducing the stigma associated with mental health but there is still much work to be done.

Many individuals hesitate to seek help due to fear of judgement, discrimination or ostracisation. This reluctance to seek treatment often exacerbates their condition, leading to more severe symptoms and a longer road to recovery.

Addressing stigma requires a collective effort.

Communities, schools, workplaces and healthcare systems must actively promote understanding and acceptance of mental health issues. This includes providing education and resources to reduce ignorance and misconceptions about mental health.

Moreover, public figures and celebrities sharing their mental health journeys can help normalise the conversation and encourage others to seek help when needed.

Need for accessible care

One of the key challenges in addressing the silent pandemic of mental health is ensuring accessible and affordable care for all.

Many individuals struggle to access mental health services due to financial constraints, lack of insurance or geographic barriers.

In some regions, mental health services are scarce, leaving people without the support they desperately need.

Governments, healthcare providers and advocacy groups must work together to expand access to mental health care. This includes increasing funding for mental health programmes, integrating mental health into primary care and utilising telehealth services to reach underserved communities.

It is crucial to break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking help and receiving the treatment they deserve.

Way forward

Addressing the silent pandemic of mental health requires a multifaceted approach that involves individuals, communities and the government.

Here are some essential steps to consider:

Raise awareness: Continue to raise awareness about mental health issues, and reduce stigma through education and open conversations.

Promote early intervention: Encourage individuals to seek help at the earliest signs of mental health distress as early intervention can significantly improve outcomes.

Supportive communities: Build communities that prioritise mental health and support individuals in their journey to recovery.

Accessible care: Advocate for increased access to mental health services, especially in underserved areas, and push for insurance coverage that includes mental health treatment.

Mental health in education: Incorporate mental health education into schools to equip young people with the knowledge and tools to manage their mental well-being.

In conclusion, the silent pandemic of mental health is a crisis that affects us all. It is a pandemic that knows no boundaries and leaves no community untouched.

To combat this hidden but pervasive threat, we must come together as a society to prioritise mental health, reduce stigma, and ensure that everyone has access to the care and support they need. Only then can we truly address the new silent pandemic and build a healthier, more resilient world for all.

The writer is a registered licensed counsellor at Tung Shin Hospital. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com