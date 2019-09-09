Merdeka reflections

ONCE again we wonder about the real freedoms that “Merdeka” has brought to the nation and its people.

Merdeka on Aug 31, 1957 marked freedom from British rule and the independence of a nation to govern itself and chart its own destiny. The country adopted a democratic form of government governed by the Federal Constitution. At the level of the national psyche Merdeka gave the rakyat through the parliamentary system the freedom to think for themselves.

For a country which has always boasted of a harmonious melting pot of ethnicities, cracks in the pot seem to be more visible than ever. Despite pledges made by political leaders to preserve interethnic integration, the reality is that when it comes to the crunch, Malaysians disperse into their social, religious, cultural, economic and political groupings, that is into silos that run parallel in defiance of the calls to merge into one unified whole.

For some this phenomenon defeats the goal of national unity.

For pragmatists like me, the questions to be addressed are:

» How do Malaysians handle the fact that they come from different ethnicities with different socio-cultural and religious backgrounds?

» How can we live together harmoniously while upholding distinct characteristics of ethnicity, culture, religion and traditions?

» Does national integration and unity mean having to adopt one core identity and one set of core values?

» Does national prosperity bring absolute equality?

Many societies are multiethnic comprising groups that coexist while upholding distinct socio-cultural traditions. Citizens with definitive rights and freedoms support the country’s development goals and expect a fair and equitable share of its prosperity.

A unified society can be defined as one where communities live together in a friendly, congenial setting cooperating in meaningful ways. Malaysians can proudly say this realistic approach to multiculturalism is what the people have adopted to preserve our national equilibrium.

Peaceful coexistence where people respect differences – harmoni-mesra, saling hormati – should be brandished and sustained as a national philosophy, not the ethereal idea of absolute unity.

However, there can only be social and societal equilibrium where there is equality. The real mark of freedom is that constitutional democracy offers its people justice and fairness in the delivery of our constitutional rights.

And what could be the most visible signs of injustice and unfairness than the socio-economic imbalances. What could be more disconcerting than disparities in wealth distribution and economic development in a country that touts the slogan of shared prosperity to prosper the nation?

At a forum on poverty, the government poverty line of 0.4% and minimum wage of RM950 were disputed as they were not seen as a realistic and fair measure of poverty on the ground or its eradication. The argument was provoked by a UN special rapporteur who collated his own critical report after conducting an 11-day research in Malaysia.

Citing the inaccessibility of government documents and data, the report draws its conclusions and recommendations based on interviews with selected people and agencies with visits to poverty-stricken communities. All is not well with and for the poor in Malaysia is the gist of the report. More government policies and plans to establish sustainable social protection schemes for the poor must be put in place beyond the token cash gifts.

Socio-economic disparity is a challenge for any government as it faces the inequalities that nature bestows on humanity. Governments must make poverty eradication their top priority as nothing contributes more to harmoni-mesra, saling hormati than citizens who are well-buffered by equitable and fair affirmative-action policies which really benefit those in dire need.

While agreeing that a relook at poverty data is necessary, it is my summation that the UN rapporteur missed an important measure, that is the happiness and well-being index of Malaysians which I believe is commendable, and is the reason why our path to absolute unity is still relatively smooth.

Datuk Halimah Mohd Said

President

Association of Voices of Peace, Conscience and Reason